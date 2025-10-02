Real-Time Update: Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) has seen a 1.44% increase in the past week, with a 3.85% gain in the past month, and a 12.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for SPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.66% for SPG’s stock, with a 9.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) Right Now?

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPG is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SPG is 323.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPG on October 02, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

SPG stock’s latest price update

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.02% compared to its previous closing price of $187.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-29 that Simon Property Group has achieved high occupancy and owns top-tier mall properties, but the stock is trading at an unjustified premium. SPG faces ongoing risks from e-commerce, potential tariff disruptions, and high leverage, with future growth likely to moderate as occupancy nears its peak. The current 4.7% dividend yield and modest FFO growth do not justify SPG’s valuation premium over net lease peers like Realty Income.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SPG by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for SPG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $187 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPG reach a price target of $179. The rating they have provided for SPG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SPG, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on July 02nd of the current year.

SPG Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPG rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.73. In addition, Simon Property Group, Inc saw 10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPG starting from STEWART MARTA R, who purchased 186 shares at the price of $185.95 back on Sep 30 ’25. After this action, STEWART MARTA R now owns 16,308 shares of Simon Property Group, Inc, valued at $34,587 using the latest closing price.

Roe Peggy, the Director of Simon Property Group, Inc, purchased 76 shares at $185.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30 ’25, which means that Roe Peggy is holding 6,726 shares at $14,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Simon Property Group, Inc stands at 0.35%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 79.83%, with 6.46% for asset returns.

Based on Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 10.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.