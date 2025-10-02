Real-Time Update: Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has seen a -3.27% decrease in the past week, with a 5.42% gain in the past month, and a 35.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.59% for TOI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.19% for TOI’s stock, with a 58.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOI is 0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TOI is 55.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOI on October 02, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

TOI stock’s latest price update

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.16% compared to its previous closing price of $3.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TOI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TOI, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

TOI Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,371.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, Oncology Institute Inc saw 941.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from M33 Growth I L.P., who sold 6,018,168 shares at the price of $3.09 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, M33 Growth I L.P. now owns 7,932,389 shares of Oncology Institute Inc, valued at $18,596,139 using the latest closing price.

M33 Growth I L.P., the Director of Oncology Institute Inc, sold 681,832 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that M33 Growth I L.P. is holding 590,892 shares at $2,106,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncology Institute Inc stands at -0.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.49%. Equity return is now at value -535.24%, with -31.89% for asset returns.

Based on Oncology Institute Inc (TOI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -11.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$50.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.