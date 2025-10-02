Real-Time Update: Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has seen a -4.07% decrease in the past week, with a -1.68% drop in the past month, and a -5.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for NTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.02% for NTR’s stock, with a 3.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTR is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NTR is 487.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTR on October 02, 2025 was 2.35M shares.

NTR stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.54% compared to its previous closing price of $58.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that Nutrien targets $200M in 2025 cost savings, with Retail and SG&A cuts set to lift margins and free cash flow.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 11th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NTR, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

NTR Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.21. In addition, Nutrien Ltd saw 17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 5.43%, with 2.57% for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.