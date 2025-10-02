Real-Time Update: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) has seen a -3.78% decrease in the past week, with a 1.28% gain in the past month, and a 4.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for HRTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.31% for HRTG’s stock, with a 28.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) Right Now?

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HRTG is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HRTG is 24.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRTG on October 02, 2025 was 470.35K shares.

HRTG stock’s latest price update

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.96% compared to its previous closing price of $25.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Despite higher catastrophe losses, HRTG, PRA, and HCI not only outperform the industry but also crush the Zacks S&P 500 composite and Finance sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HRTG by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HRTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on August 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HRTG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

HRTG Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTG fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.75. In addition, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc saw 52.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Garateix Ernie J, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, sold 8,334 shares at $27.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22 ’25, which means that Garateix Ernie J is holding 1,237,474 shares at $227,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 33.49%, with 6.89% for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $103.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.