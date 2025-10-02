Real-Time Update: Azenta Inc (AZTA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Azenta Inc (AZTA) has seen a 5.94% increase in the past week, with a 4.71% gain in the past month, and a -3.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for AZTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.41% for AZTA’s stock, with a -11.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZTA is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AZTA is 44.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZTA on October 02, 2025 was 643.53K shares.

AZTA stock’s latest price update

Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.96% compared to its previous closing price of $28.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-05 that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA ) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants John P. Marotta – President, CEO & Director Lawrence Y.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZTA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AZTA by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for AZTA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZTA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for AZTA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AZTA, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

AZTA Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTA rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.96. In addition, Azenta Inc saw -36.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTA starting from Marotta John, who sold 316 shares at the price of $29.41 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Marotta John now owns 105,980 shares of Azenta Inc, valued at $9,294 using the latest closing price.

Lin Lawrence Y., the EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Azenta Inc, purchased 2,500 shares at $27.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11 ’25, which means that Lin Lawrence Y. is holding 46,013 shares at $69,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Azenta Inc stands at -0.18%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -1.74%, with -1.47% for asset returns.

Based on Azenta Inc (AZTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $17.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azenta Inc (AZTA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.