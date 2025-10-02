Real-Time Update: Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) has seen a -6.49% decrease in the past week, with a -19.64% drop in the past month, and a -13.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for ASIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.71% for ASIC’s stock, with a -15.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (NYSE: ASIC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ASIC is 7.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASIC on October 02, 2025 was 126.48K shares.

ASIC stock’s latest price update

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (NYSE: ASIC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.56% compared to its previous closing price of $19.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-08 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 26.8% in Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASIC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ASIC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ASIC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $26 based on the research report published on August 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASIC reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ASIC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ASIC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

ASIC Trading at -14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -20.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.49% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASIC starting from Zimmer Stuart J., who purchased 6,130 shares at the price of $19.37 back on Sep 29 ’25. After this action, Zimmer Stuart J. now owns 38,533,541 shares of Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings, valued at $118,763 using the latest closing price.

Zimmer Stuart J., the Director of Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings, purchased 5,000 shares at $19.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30 ’25, which means that Zimmer Stuart J. is holding 38,538,541 shares at $97,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $69.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.