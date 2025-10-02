Rambus Inc (RMBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.02% in relation to its previous close of $104.2. However, the company has experienced a 2.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-25 that Rambus Inc. continues to deliver robust growth, driven by strong DDR5 memory interface chip sales and industry-leading market share. RMBS’s diversified business model, resilience to tariffs, and leadership in DDR5, HBM4, and PCIe 7.0 position it for multi-year expansion. Despite a steep valuation after a 110% rally, RMBS’s sustained earnings growth is expected to justify its premium over time.

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 48.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RMBS is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RMBS is 106.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On October 02, 2025, RMBS’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

RMBS’s Market Performance

RMBS stock saw an increase of 2.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 40.36% and a quarterly increase of 58.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.89% for Rambus Inc (RMBS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.08% for RMBS stock, with a simple moving average of 63.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBS stocks, with Arete repeating the rating for RMBS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RMBS in the upcoming period, according to Arete is $91 based on the research report published on August 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBS reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for RMBS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to RMBS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

RMBS Trading at 27.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.70. In addition, Rambus Inc saw 144.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Lynch Desmond, the SVP, CFO of Rambus Inc, sold 9,074 shares at $91.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Lynch Desmond is holding 64,430 shares at $832,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc stands at 0.35%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 20.30%, with 16.86% for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 165.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $239.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rambus Inc (RMBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.