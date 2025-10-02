Ramaco Resources Inc’s (METC) Stock: A 19.93% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) has gone up by 4.11% for the week, with a 44.16% rise in the past month and a 188.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.82% for METC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.93% for METC’s stock, with a 151.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for METC is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for METC is 41.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of METC on October 02, 2025 was 3.54M shares.

METC stock’s latest price update

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC)’s stock price has plunge by 4.55%relation to previous closing price of $33.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. schaeffersresearch.com reported 2025-09-29 that Wall Street has been closely monitoring rare earth stocks and their connection to the AI sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see METC reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for METC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 16th, 2024.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to METC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

METC Trading at 36.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +43.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +193.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.93. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc saw 228.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from LAWRENCE BRYAN H, who sold 1,600,000 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Aug 08 ’25. After this action, LAWRENCE BRYAN H now owns 2,502,930 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc, valued at $30,000,000 using the latest closing price.

LEIDEL PETER A, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc, sold 1,600,000 shares at $18.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that LEIDEL PETER A is holding 2,502,930 shares at $30,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -5.55%, with -2.97% for asset returns.

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc (METC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $86.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.