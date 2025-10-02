Quantum Corp (QMCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for QMCO is 12.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.04% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of QMCO was 1.37M shares.

QMCO stock’s latest price update

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO)’s stock price has plunge by 9.78%relation to previous closing price of $9.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-10-01 that Artificial intelligence (AI) has been rapidly transforming industries and reshaping our daily lives, positioning itself as one of the most profound technological revolutions in modern history. But we may now be on the brink of an even bigger transformation.

QMCO’s Market Performance

Quantum Corp (QMCO) has seen a 7.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 49.18% gain in the past month and a 18.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.84% for QMCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.95% for QMCO’s stock, with a -30.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QMCO

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QMCO reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for QMCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to QMCO, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

QMCO Trading at 31.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +51.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, Quantum Corp saw 219.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Nash Laura A., who sold 284 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Nash Laura A. now owns 11,368 shares of Quantum Corp, valued at $2,101 using the latest closing price.

Moorehead Lewis W., the Chief Accounting Officer of Quantum Corp, sold 179 shares at $9.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21 ’25, which means that Moorehead Lewis W. is holding 24,971 shares at $1,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corp stands at -0.42%. The total capital return value is set at 0.67%.

Based on Quantum Corp (QMCO), the company’s capital structure generated -0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$85.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quantum Corp (QMCO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.