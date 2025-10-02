Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.57% in relation to its previous close of $29.69. However, the company has experienced a 1.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — September 22-30, New York, UN Headquarters.

Is It Worth Investing in Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Right Now?

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QFIN is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for QFIN is 118.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QFIN on October 02, 2025 was 1.97M shares.

QFIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) has seen a 1.73% increase in the past week, with a 6.51% rise in the past month, and a -27.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for QFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.81% for QFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -20.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $65 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to QFIN, setting the target price at $20.80 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

QFIN Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.61. In addition, Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR saw 4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.48% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR stands at 0.42%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 31.10%, with 13.58% for asset returns.

Based on Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.