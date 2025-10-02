Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1111.26x compared to its average ratio. QTWO has 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for QTWO is 59.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QTWO on October 02, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

QTWO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) has decreased by -5.90% when compared to last closing price of $72.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marstone, Inc., a leading digital investing and financial wellness platform, has announced its integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform through the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions will now be able to offer Marstone’s investment platform via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform,.

QTWO’s Market Performance

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) has seen a -7.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.22% decline in the past month and a -26.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for QTWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.40% for QTWO’s stock, with a -20.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTWO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for QTWO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for QTWO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $115 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTWO reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for QTWO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to QTWO, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

QTWO Trading at -13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO fell by -7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.66. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc saw -13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Kerr Michael S, who sold 967 shares at the price of $82.60 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Kerr Michael S now owns 56,228 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc, valued at $79,874 using the latest closing price.

Kerr Michael S, the General Counsel of Q2 Holdings Inc, sold 641 shares at $82.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’25, which means that Kerr Michael S is holding 57,195 shares at $52,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value 0.92%, with 0.37% for asset returns.

Based on Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $42.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.