PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCT is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PCT is 175.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCT on October 02, 2025 was 2.89M shares.

PCT stock’s latest price update

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.36% in comparison to its previous close of $13.15, however, the company has experienced a -4.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-08 that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dustin Olson – CEO & Director Eric DeNatale – Director of Investor Relations Jaime Vasquez – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Andres Juan Sheppard-Slinger – Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division Gerard J. Sweeney – ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division Hassan Ijaz Ahmed – Alembic Global Advisors James Joseph Schumm – TD Cowen, Research Division Jeffrey Leon Campbell – Seaport Research Partners Luke Persons – Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division Operator Good evening.

PCT’s Market Performance

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has seen a -4.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.28% decline in the past month and a -7.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for PCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.04% for PCT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on August 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCT reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for PCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 08th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

PCT Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.38. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc saw 33.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC, who purchased 619,925 shares at the price of $8.06 back on Feb 06 ’25. After this action, SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC now owns 34,077,574 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc, valued at $4,996,596 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.38% for the present operating margin

-29.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for PureCycle Technologies Inc stands at -90.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.17%. Equity return is now at value -148.91%, with -33.00% for asset returns.

Based on PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$197.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 851.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.