Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) has seen a 2.39% increase in the past week, with a -3.04% drop in the past month, and a -8.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for PB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.50% for PB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE: PB) Right Now?

Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE: PB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PB is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PB is 90.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PB on October 02, 2025 was 946.63K shares.

PB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE: PB) has surged by 0.92% when compared to previous closing price of $66.35, but the company has seen a 2.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that HOUSTON and SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) (“Prosperity”), the parent company of Prosperity Bank®, and Southwest Bancshares, Inc. (“Southwest”), the parent holding company of Texas Partners Bank (“Texas Partners”), headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, today jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Prosperity will acquire Southwest and Texas Partners. Texas Partners operates eleven (11) banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country.

Analysts’ Opinion of PB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $79 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PB reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for PB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 15th, 2025.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to PB, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on July 24th of the current year.

PB Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PB rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.62. In addition, Prosperity Bancshares Inc saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PB starting from HOLMES NED S, who sold 600 shares at the price of $65.24 back on Sep 24 ’25. After this action, HOLMES NED S now owns 43,900 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc, valued at $39,146 using the latest closing price.

HOLMES NED S, the Director of Prosperity Bancshares Inc, sold 500 shares at $65.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24 ’25, which means that HOLMES NED S is holding 92,415 shares at $32,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Prosperity Bancshares Inc stands at 0.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 7.02%, with 1.34% for asset returns.

Based on Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $647.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.