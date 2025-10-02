ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH) Stock Sees a12.58% Increase

In the past week, PRPH stock has gone up by 18.37%, with a monthly gain of 56.04% and a quarterly surge of 27.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.42% for ProPhase Labs Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.79% for PRPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRPH is -0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRPH is 36.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On October 02, 2025, PRPH’s average trading volume was 6.20M shares.

PRPH stock’s latest price update

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.58% compared to its previous closing price of $0.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that COVID-19 TESTING LABORATORY SUBSIDIARIES FILE FOR BANKRUPCTY PROTECTION UNIONDALE, NY, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (“ProPhase” or the “Company”), a next generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company, announced that its three COVID-19 testing laboratory companies filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, advancing the Crown Medical Collections initiative to the key next step.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PRPH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PRPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PRPH Trading at 34.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +43.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPH rose by +18.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4376. In addition, ProPhase Labs Inc saw -78.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.0% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPhase Labs Inc stands at -12.41%. The total capital return value is set at -1.83%. Equity return is now at value -58.71%, with -30.25% for asset returns.

Based on ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$32.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.