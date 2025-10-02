ProKidney Corp (PROK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) has increased by 7.44% when compared to last closing price of $2.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-19 that I rate ProKidney a buy due to promising Phase 2 data for rilparencel in advanced CKD, strong FDA alignment, and sufficient cash runway. PROK’s Phase 3 PROACT 1 study uses eGFR slope as a surrogate endpoint, with topline data expected in Q2 2027 and potential for accelerated approval. The company halted its second Phase 3 trial, saving over $150m, and expects positive REGEN-007 results to be presented at ASN Kidney Week in November.

Is It Worth Investing in ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PROK is 99.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PROK on October 02, 2025 was 13.42M shares.

PROK’s Market Performance

The stock of ProKidney Corp (PROK) has seen a -4.41% decrease in the past week, with a 13.04% rise in the past month, and a 349.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.23% for PROK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.15% for PROK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 59.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PROK by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for PROK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PROK, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

PROK Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROK fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, ProKidney Corp saw 39.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROK starting from Weber Darin J., who sold 103,480 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Jul 08 ’25. After this action, Weber Darin J. now owns 0 shares of ProKidney Corp, valued at $312,510 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.67% for the present operating margin

-1.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for ProKidney Corp stands at -137.52%. The total capital return value is set at -0.53%.

Based on ProKidney Corp (PROK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -40.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -36328.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$158.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3193.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ProKidney Corp (PROK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.