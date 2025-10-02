ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC): A Technical Analysis

ACDC has 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ACDC is 8.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACDC on October 02, 2025 was 1.39M shares.

ACDC stock’s latest price update

The stock of ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) has increased by 7.03% when compared to last closing price of $3.7.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-18 that Closed Loop Fracturing at scale enables unprecedented efficiencies, and performance optimization driven by live data interpolation and preconfigured decision trees. WILLOW PARK, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) (“ProFrac”) and Seismos today announced a strategic partnership for the launch of Closed Loop Fracturing, now available across all major U.S. basins.

ACDC’s Market Performance

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) has seen a 4.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.76% gain in the past month and a -50.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for ACDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.28% for ACDC’s stock, with a -39.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACDC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACDC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ACDC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACDC reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for ACDC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to ACDC, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

ACDC Trading at -17.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC rose by +4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp saw -40.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from Wilks Matthew, who purchased 43,297 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Wilks Matthew now owns 422,097 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp, valued at $164,578 using the latest closing price.

THRC Holdings, LP, the 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp, purchased 2,500,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’25, which means that THRC Holdings, LP is holding 82,389,657 shares at $10,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -25.45%, with -9.13% for asset returns.

Based on ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $384.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.