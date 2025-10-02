Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PAL is 21.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.76% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of PAL was 178.17K shares.

PAL stock’s latest price update

Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: PAL)’s stock price has dropped by -7.84% in relation to previous closing price of $6.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-12 that Investors need to pay close attention to Proficient Auto Logistics stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

PAL’s Market Performance

Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL) has seen a -7.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.75% decline in the past month and a -8.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for PAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.03% for PAL’s stock, with a -23.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAL

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAL reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for PAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 17th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PAL, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

PAL Trading at -13.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAL fell by -7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, Proficient Auto Logistics Inc saw -57.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAL starting from Rice Amy F., who sold 6,100 shares at the price of $7.82 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Rice Amy F. now owns 17,390 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics Inc, valued at $47,712 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Proficient Auto Logistics Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -2.85%, with -1.91% for asset returns.

Based on Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.