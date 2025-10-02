Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Stock Faces 3.46% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has gone down by -2.53% for the week, with a 4.81% rise in the past month and a 0.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.19% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.79% for PCOR’s stock, with a 0.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PCOR is 114.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCOR on October 02, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

PCOR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has plunged by -2.80% when compared to previous closing price of $72.92, but the company has seen a -2.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Procore Technologies (PCOR) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $70 based on the research report published on August 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCOR reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for PCOR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 01st, 2025.

Arete gave a rating of “Buy” to PCOR, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

PCOR Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.45. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Fu Howard, who sold 796 shares at the price of $71.02 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Fu Howard now owns 188,661 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $56,532 using the latest closing price.

Singer Benjamin C, the Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of Procore Technologies Inc, sold 1,036 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23 ’25, which means that Singer Benjamin C is holding 85,330 shares at $77,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -11.54%, with -7.19% for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -110.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$12.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.