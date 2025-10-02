Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) is above average at 16.72x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for PFG is 221.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PFG on October 02, 2025 was 1.23M shares.

PFG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has jumped by 0.16% compared to previous close of $82.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release third quarter 2025 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, October 27, 2025. On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET, Deanna Strable, chair, president, and chief executive officer, and Joel Pitz, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for a que.

PFG’s Market Performance

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) has experienced a 1.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.88% rise in the past month, and a 3.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for PFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for PFG’s stock, with a 4.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $93 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFG reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for PFG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to PFG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

PFG Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.61. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc saw -3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Principal Financial Group Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 10.16%, with 0.38% for asset returns.

Based on Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.