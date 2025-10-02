Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: PSIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PSIX is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PSIX is 8.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.70% of that float. The average trading volume for PSIX on October 02, 2025 was 737.06K shares.

PSIX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: PSIX) has dropped by -6.13% compared to previous close of $98.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-26 that Power Solutions International has pivoted to AI infrastructure and data center power systems, driving a visible turnaround in financials. PSIX fundamentals have improved, warranting an upgrade in business outlook, but the stock’s rally appears momentum-driven. Several risks remain overlooked as PSIX reaches new highs, suggesting caution for investors despite operational improvements.

PSIX’s Market Performance

Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) has seen a -16.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.70% gain in the past month and a 31.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.53% for PSIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.32% for PSIX’s stock, with a 76.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSIX Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSIX fell by -16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +241.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.48. In addition, Power Solutions International Inc saw 365.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Power Solutions International Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.54%. Equity return is now at value 138.29%, with 29.77% for asset returns.

Based on Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $86.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.