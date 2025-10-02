Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ: PPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.94x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PPC is 41.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.24% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of PPC was 1.45M shares.

PPC stock’s latest price update

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ: PPC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.28% compared to its previous closing price of $40.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) closed the most recent trading day at $40.71, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session.

PPC’s Market Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) has experienced a -0.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.62% drop in the past month, and a -5.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for PPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.30% for PPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PPC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PPC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPC reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for PPC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2024.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PPC, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

PPC Trading at -7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPC fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.21. In addition, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp saw 10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPC starting from Sandri Fabio, who sold 70,000 shares at the price of $45.83 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Sandri Fabio now owns 290,930 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp, valued at $3,208,121 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pilgrim’s Pride Corp stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 33.13%, with 12.25% for asset returns.

Based on Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.