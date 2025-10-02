Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.84x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PLAB is 56.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of PLAB was 658.31K shares.

PLAB stock’s latest price update

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.89% compared to its previous closing price of $23.3. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Photronics (PLAB) points to a 28% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

PLAB’s Market Performance

Photronics, Inc (PLAB) has experienced a 2.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.01% rise in the past month, and a 20.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for PLAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.18% for PLAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAB stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PLAB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PLAB in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $32 based on the research report published on June 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PLAB, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

PLAB Trading at 10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.46. In addition, Photronics, Inc saw -1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from Park Han Kyung, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Park Han Kyung now owns 103,000 shares of Photronics, Inc, valued at $330,000 using the latest closing price.

Progler Christopher J, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Photronics, Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $21.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that Progler Christopher J is holding 200,591 shares at $219,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics, Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 9.89%, with 6.38% for asset returns.

Based on Photronics, Inc (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8457.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1190.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $330.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Photronics, Inc (PLAB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.