Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has decreased by -1.05% when compared to last closing price of $136.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-10-01 that U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 expects to book about $100 million of charges to idle its 139,000-barrel-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery, which will cease operations by year-end, the company said on Wednesday.

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is above average at 32.39x. The 36-month beta value for PSX is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PSX is 403.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of PSX on October 02, 2025 was 2.55M shares.

PSX’s Market Performance

PSX stock saw an increase of -1.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.56% and a quarterly increase of 6.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Phillips 66 (PSX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for PSX’s stock, with a 11.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $147 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to PSX, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on July 11th of the current year.

PSX Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.20. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Sutherland Vanessa Allen, who sold 4,393 shares at the price of $140.00 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, Sutherland Vanessa Allen now owns 34,587 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $615,020 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 6.00%, with 2.25% for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.99 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Phillips 66 (PSX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.