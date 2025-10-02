Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.42% in comparison to its previous close of $11.77, however, the company has experienced a 4.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHAT is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PHAT is 39.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 35.33% of that float. On October 02, 2025, PHAT’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

PHAT’s Market Performance

PHAT stock saw an increase of 4.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.71% and a quarterly increase of 37.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.17% for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.94% for PHAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 65.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PHAT by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PHAT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $23 based on the research report published on February 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHAT reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for PHAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to PHAT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

PHAT Trading at 13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.82. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -29.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Breedlove Robert Charles, who sold 461 shares at the price of $12.09 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Breedlove Robert Charles now owns 47,931 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $5,573 using the latest closing price.

Breedlove Robert Charles, the Principal Accounting Officer of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 1,692 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that Breedlove Robert Charles is holding 48,392 shares at $14,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.36% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -2.9%. The total capital return value is set at -1.7%.

Based on Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$261.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.