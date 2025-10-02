Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PEB is also noteworthy at 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PEB is 115.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.17% of that float. The average trading volume of PEB on October 02, 2025 was 2.47M shares.

PEB stock’s latest price update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.49% in relation to its previous close of $11.39. However, the company has experienced a -1.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-30 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Series H preferred shares offer a healthy 7.8% dividend yield and trade at a notable discount to liquidation value. PEB’s diversified urban and resort hotel portfolio is showing signs of recovery, with revenue and occupancy growth realized during its second quarter as core urban markets rebound. I maintain a buy rating on the Series H preferreds on the back of robust cash generation, manageable debt, and improving refinancing prospects amid expected Fed rate cuts.

PEB’s Market Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen a -1.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.91% gain in the past month and a 6.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for PEB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.38% for PEB’s stock, with a 2.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEB reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for PEB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Underperform” to PEB, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

PEB Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.61. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw -17.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchased 13,000 shares at the price of $12.68 back on Nov 21 ’24. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 1,395,284 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $164,840 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchased 7,000 shares at $12.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15 ’24, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 1,382,284 shares at $84,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -0.81%, with -0.38% for asset returns.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $313.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.