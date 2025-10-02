Pearson plc ADR (PSO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Pearson plc ADR (NYSE: PSO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSO is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PSO is 640.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSO on October 02, 2025 was 604.24K shares.

PSO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pearson plc ADR (NYSE: PSO) has surged by 0.28% when compared to previous closing price of $14.16, but the company has seen a 2.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Developed by Pearson Clinical Assessment and powered by Samsung, Revibe supports attention and self-regulation through discreet, AI-driven reminders HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For millions of people, especially students, the ability to focus in a world of distractions can be the single greatest barrier to learning.

PSO’s Market Performance

PSO’s stock has risen by 2.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.54% and a quarterly drop of -3.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.93% for Pearson plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for PSO’s stock, with a -8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSO Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSO rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, Pearson plc ADR saw 4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pearson plc ADR stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 11.74%, with 6.70% for asset returns.

Based on Pearson plc ADR (PSO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pearson plc ADR (PSO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.