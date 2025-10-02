Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is 26.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAYC is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PAYC is 51.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. On October 02, 2025, PAYC’s average trading volume was 630.87K shares.

PAYC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has decreased by -4.28% when compared to last closing price of $208.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-03 that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC ) Citi’s 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference September 3, 2025 2:50 PM EDT Company Participants Chad Richison – Founder, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board Robert Foster – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Steven Enders – Citigroup Inc., Research Division Presentation Steven Enders Research Analyst All right. Welcome back, everybody, to, I guess, the afternoon of day 1 of the Citi Global TMT Conference.

PAYC’s Market Performance

Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has experienced a -8.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.44% drop in the past month, and a -12.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for PAYC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.61% for PAYC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $270 based on the research report published on September 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYC reach a price target of $258. The rating they have provided for PAYC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PAYC, setting the target price at $258 in the report published on August 07th of the current year.

PAYC Trading at -10.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.99. In addition, Paycom Software Inc saw 18.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Smith Bradley Scott, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $223.27 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Smith Bradley Scott now owns 24,533 shares of Paycom Software Inc, valued at $334,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 25.76%, with 9.97% for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 160.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $798.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.