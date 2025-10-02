Parsons Corp (PSN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.80%relation to previous closing price of $82.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that Hudson Tunnel Project Proves that America is Building Again NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MPA Delivery Partners, the joint venture of Mace, Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), and Arcadis (AMS: ARCAD) announced today that the team has been awarded a $665 million, 4.5-year contract extension by the Gateway Development Commission (GDC) to continue managing the successful delivery of the Hudson Tunnel Project (HTP).

Is It Worth Investing in Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) is above average at 23.86x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PSN is 105.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSN on October 02, 2025 was 1.05M shares.

PSN’s Market Performance

PSN stock saw an increase of 5.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.68% and a quarterly increase of 15.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Parsons Corp (PSN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.06% for PSN’s stock, with a 15.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PSN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PSN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $81 based on the research report published on August 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSN reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for PSN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 07th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PSN, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

PSN Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.88. In addition, Parsons Corp saw -17.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSN starting from McMahon Harry T., who purchased 8,064 shares at the price of $58.30 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, McMahon Harry T. now owns 45,953 shares of Parsons Corp, valued at $470,131 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsons Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 16.67%, with 7.20% for asset returns.

Based on Parsons Corp (PSN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $518.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Parsons Corp (PSN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.