Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.87% in comparison to its previous close of $116.75, however, the company has experienced a -6.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Given the prospects of the Property and Casualty Insurance industry, PLMR, WRB and AXS have the potential to generate better returns than other players.

Is It Worth Investing in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) Right Now?

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.32x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PLMR is 26.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of PLMR was 354.33K shares.

PLMR’s Market Performance

PLMR’s stock has seen a -6.09% decrease for the week, with a -10.12% drop in the past month and a -23.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for Palomar Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.40% for PLMR’s stock, with a -16.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLMR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PLMR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PLMR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $150 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLMR reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for PLMR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2024.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLMR, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

PLMR Trading at -9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLMR fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.41. In addition, Palomar Holdings Inc saw 15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLMR starting from Armstrong Mac, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $116.02 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Armstrong Mac now owns 372,388 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc, valued at $580,091 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Palomar Holdings Inc stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 22.45%, with 9.13% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $157.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.