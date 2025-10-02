Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for OMI is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OMI is 74.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.40% of that float. The average trading volume for OMI on October 02, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

OMI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) has increased by 4.58% when compared to last closing price of $4.8.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or “the Company”) (TSX-V:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces its audited results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025. All dollar figures are stated in thousands of US$ unless otherwise noted.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI’s stock has fallen by -4.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly drop of -45.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.95% for Owens & Minor, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.04% for OMI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 26th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OMI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

OMI Trading at -12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Owens & Minor, Inc saw -68.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchased 720,000 shares at the price of $5.15 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 12,282,955 shares of Owens & Minor, Inc, valued at $3,708,000 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the 10% Owner of Owens & Minor, Inc, purchased 492,852 shares at $5.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’25, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 13,100,807 shares at $2,617,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor, Inc stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -144.11%, with -8.83% for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $51.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.