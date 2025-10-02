Ouster Inc’s (OUST) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ouster Inc (OUST) has gone down by -7.37% for the week, with a -1.93% drop in the past month and a 28.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.94% for OUST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.95% for OUST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 65.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) Right Now?

OUST has 36-month beta value of 2.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OUST is 51.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUST on October 02, 2025 was 2.90M shares.

OUST stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) has jumped by 1.33% compared to previous close of $27.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that In the most recent trading session, Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed at $27.41, indicating a +1.33% shift from the previous trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $19 based on the research report published on June 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 27th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to OUST, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

OUST Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.78. In addition, Ouster Inc saw 330.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from SPENCER DARIEN, who sold 18,274 shares at the price of $28.46 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, SPENCER DARIEN now owns 346,132 shares of Ouster Inc, valued at $520,043 using the latest closing price.

Frichtl Mark, the Chief Technology Officer of Ouster Inc, sold 25,329 shares at $28.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Frichtl Mark is holding 665,403 shares at $720,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc stands at -0.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -46.96%, with -29.11% for asset returns.

Based on Ouster Inc (OUST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -303.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$79.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ouster Inc (OUST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.