OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPRX is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OPRX is 16.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.29% of that float. On October 02, 2025, OPRX’s average trading volume was 338.09K shares.

OPRX stock’s latest price update

OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.41% in comparison to its previous close of $20.5, however, the company has experienced a 3.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that OPRX posts 55% revenue growth and raises outlook as AI-driven workflow integration fuels leverage and pharma adoption.

OPRX’s Market Performance

OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) has experienced a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.61% rise in the past month, and a 44.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.25% for OPRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.25% for OPRX’s stock, with a 77.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPRX by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for OPRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPRX reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for OPRX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to OPRX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

OPRX Trading at 13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRX rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.56. In addition, OptimizeRx Corp saw 144.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRX starting from Spangler Patrick D, who sold 11,120 shares at the price of $17.49 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, Spangler Patrick D now owns 44,215 shares of OptimizeRx Corp, valued at $194,489 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for OptimizeRx Corp stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -8.21%, with -5.77% for asset returns.

Based on OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.