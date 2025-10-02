OppFi Inc (OPFI) Stock Observes -0.14% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of OppFi Inc (OPFI) has seen a -11.44% decrease in the past week, with a 7.22% gain in the past month, and a -20.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for OPFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.91% for OPFI’s stock, with a -0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OPFI is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OPFI is 25.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.82% of that float. The average trading volume of OPFI on October 02, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

OPFI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) has dropped by -3.21% compared to previous close of $11.2. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) (“OppFi” or the “Company”), a tech-enabled digital finance platform that partners with banks to offer financial products and services to everyday Americans, today announced that it has closed a new $150 million revolving credit facility among one of its subsidiaries and funds managed by Castlelake L.P., replacing a prior facility.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPFI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for OPFI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for OPFI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPFI reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for OPFI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to OPFI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

OPFI Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPFI fell by -11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, OppFi Inc saw 136.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPFI starting from SCHWARTZ THEODORE G, who sold 44,716 shares at the price of $10.78 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, SCHWARTZ THEODORE G now owns 0 shares of OppFi Inc, valued at $482,253 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ THEODORE G, the Director of OppFi Inc, sold 102,959 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11 ’25, which means that SCHWARTZ THEODORE G is holding 0 shares at $1,140,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for OppFi Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value -209.49%, with -5.37% for asset returns.

Based on OppFi Inc (OPFI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 24.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $308.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.62.

Conclusion

In summary, OppFi Inc (OPFI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.