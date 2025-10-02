OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: OPAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 44.23x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for OPAL is 17.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.64% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of OPAL was 193.55K shares.

OPAL stock’s latest price update

The stock of OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: OPAL) has increased by 15.00% when compared to last closing price of $2.2. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL), a leader in the production, marketing, and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG) used as a transportation fuel, today announced the appointment of Lance Moll to its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2025. OPAL Fuels’ vertical integration combines the upstream production of RNG and downstream fuel station infrastructure that delivers a scalable, low-cost and lower emission diesel alternative for t.

OPAL’s Market Performance

OPAL’s stock has fallen by -1.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.52% and a quarterly drop of -1.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.27% for OPAL Fuels Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.75% for OPAL’s stock, with a 0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPAL stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OPAL by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for OPAL in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $5 based on the research report published on September 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPAL reach a price target of $10.55. The rating they have provided for OPAL stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on September 29th, 2023.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to OPAL, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

OPAL Trading at 9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares surge +12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAL fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, OPAL Fuels Inc saw -28.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAL starting from Comora Adam, who purchased 21,744 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Comora Adam now owns 236,261 shares of OPAL Fuels Inc, valued at $50,011 using the latest closing price.

Comora Adam, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels Inc, purchased 18,256 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that Comora Adam is holding 254,517 shares at $42,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for OPAL Fuels Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%.

Based on OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $40.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.