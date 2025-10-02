Onto Innovation Inc’s (ONTO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) has gone up by 9.72% for the week, with a 36.73% rise in the past month and a 34.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.97% for ONTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.69% for ONTO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) Right Now?

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74x compared to its average ratio. ONTO has 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ONTO is 48.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONTO on October 02, 2025 was 1.36M shares.

ONTO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) has jumped by 2.28% compared to previous close of $137.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Onto Innovation (ONTO) stood at $130.96, denoting a -4.22% move from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONTO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ONTO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ONTO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $170 based on the research report published on September 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONTO reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for ONTO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ONTO, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

ONTO Trading at 27.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +39.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTO rose by +11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.42. In addition, Onto Innovation Inc saw -32.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTO starting from Vedula Srinivas, who sold 238 shares at the price of $169.58 back on Feb 13 ’25. After this action, Vedula Srinivas now owns 15,472 shares of Onto Innovation Inc, valued at $40,360 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Onto Innovation Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.53%, with 9.64% for asset returns.

Based on Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 20.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $249.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.