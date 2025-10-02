Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has increased by 0.21% compared to its previous closing price of $42.22. However, the company has seen a 2.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (the “Company” or “Omega”) today announced that it has closed a new senior unsecured credit facility comprised of a (i) four-year $2.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility (“Revolving Credit Facility”) and (ii) a three-year $300.0 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility (the “DDTL Credit Facility” with the Revolving Credit Facility, the “Credit Facility”). Omega also announced that it.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OHI is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OHI is 294.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on October 02, 2025 was 2.04M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI stock saw a decrease of 2.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.82% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $50 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to OHI, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

OHI Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.15. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc saw 4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OHI starting from Egbuonu-Davis Lisa, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $40.16 back on Aug 08 ’25. After this action, Egbuonu-Davis Lisa now owns 18,654 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc, valued at $100,394 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.62% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc stands at 0.42%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 10.47%, with 4.70% for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $947.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.