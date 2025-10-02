Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Old Republic International Corp (NYSE: ORI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.71% compared to its previous closing price of $42.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today announced a new underwriting subsidiary to provide environmental insurance products.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Republic International Corp (NYSE: ORI) Right Now?

Old Republic International Corp (NYSE: ORI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ORI is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ORI is 229.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume for ORI on October 02, 2025 was 1.39M shares.

ORI’s Market Performance

ORI stock saw an increase of 3.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.90% and a quarterly increase of 13.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Old Republic International Corp (ORI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for ORI’s stock, with a 14.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ORI by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for ORI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $47 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for ORI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 12th, 2024.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

ORI Trading at 9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.73. In addition, Old Republic International Corp saw 27.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from Risch Therace, who purchased 1,500 shares at the price of $39.90 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Risch Therace now owns 9,625 shares of Old Republic International Corp, valued at $59,850 using the latest closing price.

OBERST STEPHEN J, the Executive Vice President of Old Republic International Corp, sold 4,797 shares at $39.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’25, which means that OBERST STEPHEN J is holding 54,661 shares at $188,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corp stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 14.63%, with 4.21% for asset returns.

Based on Old Republic International Corp (ORI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old Republic International Corp (ORI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.