Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OMEX is 35.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OMEX on October 02, 2025 was 2.54M shares.

OMEX stock’s latest price update

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.99% in comparison to its previous close of $1.92, however, the company has experienced a -0.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $OMEX–Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX), an ocean exploration pioneer engaged in the discovery, validation, and development of subsea strategic minerals that provide solutions to global challenges, today announced CEO Mark Gordon will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 25, 2025, at 3:10 PM EST. Registration for the Emerging Growth Conference is available here. An archived webcast will be posted on EmergingGrowth.com and the Emerging Grow.

OMEX’s Market Performance

OMEX’s stock has fallen by -0.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.60% and a quarterly rise of 69.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.11% for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.22% for OMEX’s stock, with a 104.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMEX Trading at 20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +20.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMEX rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +457.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8477. In addition, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc saw 145.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMEX starting from Cortina Gallardo Juan Antonio, who sold 473,591 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Jul 18 ’25. After this action, Cortina Gallardo Juan Antonio now owns 2,401,098 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, valued at $816,708 using the latest closing price.

Cortina Gallardo Juan Antonio, the 10% Owner of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, sold 409,100 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22 ’25, which means that Cortina Gallardo Juan Antonio is holding 1,991,998 shares at $696,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7066.88% for the present operating margin

-2.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc stands at 1.74%. The total capital return value is set at 304.41%.

Based on Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at -393.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -827.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5567.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27922.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.