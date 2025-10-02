nVent Electric plc (NVT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.50% in comparison to its previous close of $98.64, however, the company has experienced a 2.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that PGY, BB and NVT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on September 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) Right Now?

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49x compared to its average ratio. NVT has 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NVT is 158.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVT on October 02, 2025 was 1.97M shares.

NVT’s Market Performance

The stock of nVent Electric plc (NVT) has seen a 2.93% increase in the past week, with a 11.89% rise in the past month, and a 36.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for NVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for NVT’s stock, with a 41.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVT stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for NVT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NVT in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $89 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVT reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for NVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to NVT, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

NVT Trading at 10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVT rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.26. In addition, nVent Electric plc saw 41.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVT starting from Wozniak Beth, who sold 42,331 shares at the price of $89.21 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Wozniak Beth now owns 49,196 shares of nVent Electric plc, valued at $3,776,349 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for nVent Electric plc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 7.53%, with 3.96% for asset returns.

Based on nVent Electric plc (NVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $681.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, nVent Electric plc (NVT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.