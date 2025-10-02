Nucor Corp (NUE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) is above average at 24.44x. The 36-month beta value for NUE is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NUE is 228.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of NUE on October 02, 2025 was 1.65M shares.

NUE stock’s latest price update

Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.03% in relation to its previous close of $135.43. However, the company has experienced a -0.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-29 that Warren Buffett is among the world’s most famous investors. It’s not just his net worth — around $150 billion, as of this writing — that makes him great.

NUE’s Market Performance

Nucor Corp (NUE) has seen a -0.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.52% decline in the past month and a -2.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for NUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.78% for NUE’s stock, with a 5.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $145 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 31st, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NUE, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

NUE Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.26. In addition, Nucor Corp saw -9.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Keller Michael D, who sold 6,088 shares at the price of $148.41 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Keller Michael D now owns 22,464 shares of Nucor Corp, valued at $903,522 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corp stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 6.28%, with 3.77% for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corp (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Nucor Corp (NUE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.