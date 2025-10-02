NovoCure Ltd’s (NVCR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NVCR stock has gone up by 8.88%, with a monthly gain of 14.68% and a quarterly plunge of -21.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.82% for NovoCure Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.73% for NVCR’s stock, with a -24.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NVCR is 99.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.92% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of NVCR was 1.60M shares.

NVCR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) has jumped by 8.20% compared to previous close of $12.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that BAAR, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) will report financial results for the third quarter 2025 on October 30, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. Novocure management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EDT, October 30, to discuss the company’s financial results for the three- and nine-month periods that ended September 30, 2025. To access the conference call by phone, use the following conference call registration link and dial-in details will be.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14.50 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVCR reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for NVCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to NVCR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

NVCR Trading at 14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +15.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.74. In addition, NovoCure Ltd saw -10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Cordova Ashley, who purchased 81,550 shares at the price of $12.22 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Cordova Ashley now owns 437,569 shares of NovoCure Ltd, valued at $996,859 using the latest closing price.

Brackmann Christoph, the Chief Financial Officer of NovoCure Ltd, purchased 20,000 shares at $11.59 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29 ’25, which means that Brackmann Christoph is holding 141,150 shares at $231,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.27% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Ltd stands at -0.27%. The total capital return value is set at -0.35%. Equity return is now at value -48.07%, with -13.91% for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Ltd (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$108.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.