NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NGL is also noteworthy at 0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NGL is 103.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume of NGL on October 02, 2025 was 613.65K shares.

NGL stock’s latest price update

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL)’s stock price has plunge by -2.15%relation to previous closing price of $6.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) (“Targa” or “the Company”) announced today new organic growth projects to support continuing NGL and natural gas production growth in the Permian Basin and to meet the infrastructure needs of its customers.

NGL’s Market Performance

NGL’s stock has fallen by -6.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.23% and a quarterly rise of 38.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for NGL Energy Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.69% for NGL stock, with a simple moving average of 30.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NGL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for NGL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3 based on the research report published on February 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to NGL, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on April 02nd of the previous year.

NGL Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGL fell by -6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, NGL Energy Partners LP saw 31.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGL starting from COLLINGSWORTH JAMES M, who purchased 100,000 shares at the price of $5.80 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, COLLINGSWORTH JAMES M now owns 729,500 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP, valued at $580,160 using the latest closing price.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the Chief Executive Officer of NGL Energy Partners LP, purchased 45,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14 ’25, which means that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL is holding 648,000 shares at $215,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for NGL Energy Partners LP stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 8.32%, with 1.34% for asset returns.

Based on NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $594.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.