Nextracker Inc (NXT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has increased by 2.20% when compared to last closing price of $73.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that The latest trading day saw Nextracker (NXT) settling at $73.99, representing a -2.81% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) Right Now?

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61x compared to its average ratio. NXT has 36-month beta value of 2.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NXT is 145.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on October 02, 2025 was 2.41M shares.

NXT’s Market Performance

The stock of Nextracker Inc (NXT) has seen a 3.93% increase in the past week, with a 13.34% rise in the past month, and a 23.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for NXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.36% for NXT’s stock, with a 44.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $88 based on the research report published on September 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXT reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for NXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2025.

NXT Trading at 15.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.43. In addition, Nextracker Inc saw 94.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from Wenger Howard, who sold 5,217 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Sep 29 ’25. After this action, Wenger Howard now owns 409,039 shares of Nextracker Inc, valued at $391,275 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 37.20%, with 18.10% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $652.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.