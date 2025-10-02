NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NAMS stock has gone up by 13.05%, with a monthly gain of 19.45% and a quarterly surge of 49.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.02% for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.47% for NAMS’s stock, with a 36.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) Right Now?

NAMS has 36-month beta value of 0.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NAMS is 73.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAMS on October 02, 2025 was 884.11K shares.

NAMS stock’s latest price update

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS)’s stock price has increased by 1.23% compared to its previous closing price of $29.36. However, the company has seen a 13.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAMS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NAMS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for NAMS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $45 based on the research report published on August 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAMS reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for NAMS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 17th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to NAMS, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

NAMS Trading at 18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +15.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAMS rose by +13.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.66. In addition, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV saw 79.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAMS starting from Topper James N, who purchased 660 shares at the price of $23.70 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Topper James N now owns 3,028,524 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV, valued at $15,639 using the latest closing price.

Kooij Louise Frederika, the Chief Accounting Officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV, sold 150,000 shares at $25.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09 ’25, which means that Kooij Louise Frederika is holding 15,000 shares at $3,874,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.7% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV stands at -2.59%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -28.43%, with -26.27% for asset returns.

Based on NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -378.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$241.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.