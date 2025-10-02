Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc (NEUP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

NEUP has 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NEUP is 1.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEUP on October 02, 2025 was 57.52K shares.

NEUP stock’s latest price update

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEUP)’s stock price has plunge by 17.47%relation to previous closing price of $11.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that Last patient last visit (LPLV) milestone in AFFIRM-1 Phase 3 trial of BNC-210 in social anxiety disorder (SAD) achieved; topline readout anticipated in early Q4 2025

NEUP’s Market Performance

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc (NEUP) has experienced a 20.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.90% rise in the past month, and a 97.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.23% for NEUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.40% for NEUP stock, with a simple moving average of 113.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEUP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NEUP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NEUP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEUP reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for NEUP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to NEUP, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

NEUP Trading at 39.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.91%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEUP rose by +20.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +302.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.11. In addition, Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc saw 80.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.37%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%.

Based on Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc (NEUP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$17.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 636.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc (NEUP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.