Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

NP stock’s latest price update

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: NP)’s stock price has soared by 24.00% in relation to previous closing price of $20.0. youtube.com reported 2025-10-01 that Trevor Burgess, CEO of Neptune Insurance (NP), talks with Nicole Petallides about his company after debuting at the NYSE on Wednesday. He says his company is the only alternative to the U.S. National Flood Insurance Program, as he takes investors through what Neptune does to those impacted by severe flooding events.

NP’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for NP’s stock, with a 0.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Stock Fundamentals for NP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%.

Based on Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $30.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”.