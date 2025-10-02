Navigating the Volatility of BBB Foods Inc’s (TBBB) Stock

In the past week, TBBB stock has gone down by -2.72%, with a monthly decline of -6.19% and a quarterly plunge of -10.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for BBB Foods Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.18% for TBBB’s stock, with a -8.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BBB Foods Inc (NYSE: TBBB) Right Now?

TBBB has 36-month beta value of -0.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TBBB is 62.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TBBB on October 02, 2025 was 577.59K shares.

TBBB stock’s latest price update

The stock of BBB Foods Inc (NYSE: TBBB) has decreased by -7.31% when compared to last closing price of $26.96.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-08-13 that Sometimes the most exceptional growth stock ideas can be found in unexpected places. BBB Foods (TBBB -4.82%) isn’t a name that most investors are familiar with, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBBB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBBB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TBBB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TBBB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Itau BBA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBBB reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for TBBB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to TBBB, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

TBBB Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBBB fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.08. In addition, BBB Foods Inc saw -16.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for BBB Foods Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value -3.15%, with -0.54% for asset returns.

Based on BBB Foods Inc (TBBB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.