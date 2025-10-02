Natera Inc (NTRA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTRA is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NTRA is 130.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTRA on October 02, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

NTRA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) has surged by 0.40% when compared to previous closing price of $160.97, but the company has seen a -1.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing and precision medicine, today announced a milestone in the EXPAND trial with the enrollment of over 1,600 patients. Initiated in 2023, EXPAND is designed to be the defining prospective clinical trial in the category, supporting Natera’s Fetal Focus™ single gene noninvasive prenatal test (NIPT) for inherited conditions. The study is differentiated by having all outcomes, including both p.

NTRA’s Market Performance

NTRA’s stock has fallen by -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.56% and a quarterly rise of 0.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Natera Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.00% for NTRA’s stock, with a 1.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $175 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRA reach a price target of $251. The rating they have provided for NTRA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NTRA, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

NTRA Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.11. In addition, Natera Inc saw 28.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Moshkevich Solomon, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $159.99 back on Oct 01 ’25. After this action, Moshkevich Solomon now owns 117,559 shares of Natera Inc, valued at $479,969 using the latest closing price.

RABINOWITZ DANIEL, the SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Natera Inc, sold 1,364 shares at $162.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30 ’25, which means that RABINOWITZ DANIEL is holding 203,300 shares at $221,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.21%. Equity return is now at value -24.32%, with -15.47% for asset returns.

Based on Natera Inc (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -45.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$148.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Natera Inc (NTRA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.