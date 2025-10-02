Myseum Inc’s (MYSE) Stock: A 28.34% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Myseum Inc (MYSE) has gone up by 28.50% for the week, with a 40.31% rise in the past month and a 4.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.75% for MYSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.34% for MYSE’s stock, with a 4.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myseum Inc (NASDAQ: MYSE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MYSE is 1.97.

The public float for MYSE is 3.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYSE on October 02, 2025 was 75.04K shares.

MYSE stock’s latest price update

Myseum Inc (NASDAQ: MYSE)’s stock price has plunge by 21.68%relation to previous closing price of $2.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 28.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-08 that Myseum, Inc.’s common stock and Series A warrants to begin trading on Nasdaq under the new trading symbols “MYSE” and “MYSEW”, respectively, effective August 11, 2025

MYSE Trading at 25.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares surge +46.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYSE rose by +28.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Myseum Inc saw 114.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYSE starting from Myman Darin M, who purchased 4,000 shares at the price of $2.16 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, Myman Darin M now owns 194,516 shares of Myseum Inc, valued at $8,651 using the latest closing price.

Myman Darin M, the Chief Executive Officer of Myseum Inc, purchased 3,000 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Myman Darin M is holding 190,516 shares at $5,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17196.28% for the present operating margin

-8079.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Myseum Inc stands at -15263.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.8%. Equity return is now at value -62.70%, with -74.62% for asset returns.

Based on Myseum Inc (MYSE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -18.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -74.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36219.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Myseum Inc (MYSE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.