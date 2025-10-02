Myomo Inc (MYO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MYO stock has gone down by -0.98%, with a monthly decline of -12.51% and a quarterly plunge of -55.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.01% for Myomo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.64% for MYO stock, with a simple moving average of -75.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MYO is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MYO is 34.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYO on October 02, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

MYO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) has decreased by -1.54% when compared to last closing price of $0.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul Gudonis, president and chief executive officer, and David Henry, chief financial officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 8-10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $7 based on the research report published on July 31, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2024.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MYO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

MYO Trading at -26.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares sank -10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9068. In addition, Myomo Inc saw -77.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from KIRK THOMAS F, who purchased 50,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Aug 25 ’25. After this action, KIRK THOMAS F now owns 474,420 shares of Myomo Inc, valued at $57,500 using the latest closing price.

KIRK THOMAS F, the Director of Myomo Inc, purchased 50,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that KIRK THOMAS F is holding 424,420 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo Inc stands at -0.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.35%. Equity return is now at value -68.32%, with -33.99% for asset returns.

Based on Myomo Inc (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Myomo Inc (MYO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.